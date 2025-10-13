Sarn Helen results: 2nd overall and 1st SM Rhodri Williams in 48:25; 3rd overall and 1st M35 Wyn Thomas 48:55; Becky Atkinson 2nd Female overall and 1st F45 in 55:02; Nicola Williams 3rd SF 59:02; Nia Teifi Rees 3rd SF 59:59; Ian Williams 1:01:21; Matthew Birkett 1:03:28; Kristopher Griffiths 1:09:04; Michelle Billing 1:11:36 and Dylan John 1:18:41. Sarn Helen also walked away with the team prize. Delyth Crimes travelled to London to compete in The Royal Parks Half Marathon, starting and finishing in Hyde Park. Delyth had a fantastic race to finish in 1:51:47, great preparation for The Snowdon Marathon in two weeks time.