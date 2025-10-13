IT’S cross country time again and the firstst Round of the J H Collins Gwent Cross Country League took place on a sunny Autumn Saturday at Margam Country Park.
Six senior and three junior/youth members represented Sarn Helen with great results achieved within their individual distances and age groups.
Dylan Lewis 34:09, Dylan Davies 36:56, Dan Hooper 38:04, Matthew Clarke 40:53, Geraint Thomas 43:08, Hannah Jones 35:37, Alfie Clarke 7:40, Hawys Gruffudd 8:44 and Talia Jones 16:32.
Dylan Lewis gained himself a Gwent League T Shirt for finishing in the top 10 per cent of his race. The Aberystwyth Twin Peaks Race is hosted by Aberystwyth Running Club. A challenging 7.3 mile race which starts and finishes on the promenade, the route then takes the runners up Pendinas and Constitution Hill.
Sarn Helen results: 2nd overall and 1st SM Rhodri Williams in 48:25; 3rd overall and 1st M35 Wyn Thomas 48:55; Becky Atkinson 2nd Female overall and 1st F45 in 55:02; Nicola Williams 3rd SF 59:02; Nia Teifi Rees 3rd SF 59:59; Ian Williams 1:01:21; Matthew Birkett 1:03:28; Kristopher Griffiths 1:09:04; Michelle Billing 1:11:36 and Dylan John 1:18:41. Sarn Helen also walked away with the team prize. Delyth Crimes travelled to London to compete in The Royal Parks Half Marathon, starting and finishing in Hyde Park. Delyth had a fantastic race to finish in 1:51:47, great preparation for The Snowdon Marathon in two weeks time.
The ‘Cat’s Back’ Fell Race is part of the South Wales Winter Hills Series.
The challenging 5.3 mile race has over 1,430ft of elevation and features a mixture of farmland, woodland and ridgeline terrain.
Dan Hooper and Alix Arndt took to the start line and both had a fantastic race, Dan was 1st V50 in 56:27 and Alix was 2nd V40 in 1:13:34.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.