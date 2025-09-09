ABERYSTWYTH RFC beat Newcastle Emlyn RFC 34 - 31 in their first home game in the WRU Championship West. A passionate Aber performance secured a bonus point win in an exciting and closely contested match, writes Graham Harris.
On a day of sunny spells with a strong gusting wind down the pitch, Aber put on an excellent and spirited display to overcome local rivals Newcastle Emlyn at Cae Plascrug.
The visitors kicked off with the wind but Aber were soon on the attack with solid rucking by the forwards taking play into the visitor's 22 metres.
An Aber penalty in front of the posts was converted by Dylan Benjamin. Newcastle Emlyn were unable to get three points from a penalty, and from the 22 metre drop-kick Aber were soon rucking and sniping round the corner taking the ball up to the visitor's try line. The pressure resulted in club stalwart Llywelyn Evans crossing for a try converted by Benjamin.
Newcastle Emlyn started to gain territory, kicking penalties to the corners with the wind, but Aber's defence held firm. The visitor's scrum was initially dominant in the first half and Aber did well to clear their lines with defensive kicks. Aber's forwards were spoiling the visitor's possession from rucks.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 10 Newcastle Emlyn 0
Aber were playing with the wind in the second half and excellent breaks by Steffan Rattray and Charles Thomas put the home side on the front foot. Quick ball from Aber rucks released Harri Gwynn Jones to pass inside for Jac Jones to side-step the defence and race in for a try converted by Benjamin.
The visitors responded quickly with a break by their backs and Andrew Owens scored an unconverted try. Straight from the restart Aber's forwards pushed play up to the visitor's try line and Dylan Benjamin crashed over for a try which he also converted. Newcastle Emlyn again broke the home side's defensive line and Steffan W Evans scored a try which he converted. This spurred the visitors on and they were soon camped on Aber's try line, after penalties conceded, with Dion Jones crossing for a try converted by Evans.
Aber's scrum was much improved in the second half, and from an attacking scrum 10 metres out Jac Jones crossed for his second try converted by Benjamin. Newcastle Emlyn continued to press hard up the field, and Alex Williams scored a try converted by Evans.
The tension was building now with only five points difference between the sides. Aber kicked penalties to the corner but sound defence by the visitor's pushed play back to halfway. A penalty awarded to Aber on the visitor's 10 metre line was converted by Benjamin. providing an eight point buffer.
With the crowd counting down the minutes, Newcastle Emlyn tapped a penalty and tried to cross the line but Aber's defence held. The resulting 5 metre scrum to the visitors saw Andrew Owens cross for an unconverted try with a minute to go. Aber successfully negotiated the restart in the closing seconds for the win.
A thoroughly entertaining game, watched by a large and vociferous crowd - a tense and closely fought contest. Grass roots Welsh rugby is alive and kicking in Aberystwyth.
Final Score: Aberystwyth 34 Newcastle Emlyn 31
Next Championship match - away at Trebanos RFC next Saturday
