Aberystwyth RFC Athletic 7 Machynlleth 19
ABERYSTWYTH Athletic entertained Machynlleth 1st for an early kick off as a prequel to newly promoted Aberystwyth 1st taking their bow in the Championship West.
Playing with a strong breeze at their backs, Machynlleth exerted some early pressure, but after some strong defence the Athletic were able to turn the ball over on their own goal line and clear their lines.
From an attacking line out on halfway, Machynlleth turned the ball over and after some weak home tackling and strong direct running by the visiting backs they went over in the corner for a 5-0 lead.
This was how the remainder of the first half played out, each team nullifying each others attacking moves until on the stroke of half time, Machynlleth moved the ball to the Athletic try line after some weak home tackling, and their number 9 was able to scamper over for a converted try and a 12-0 halftime lead.
The second half started and saw the Athletic finally putting some phases of play together, led by captain Ben Breese Griffiths and exert some real pressure on the visitors which resulted in centre Sion Spollen crossing for a well-deserved converted try.
This made for a lively final 30 minutes of the game with both teams giving there all and it saw visiting flanker Steffan Nutting seeing yellow for a dangerous tackle.
Some strong defence from the visitors ensured that the home team could not convert all their pressure into points and it was the visitors who had the final say in the game, crossing for a converted try, after some more poor Athletic tackling for a deserved 19 – 7 victory.
There were many positive for this young Athletic team and the coaching staff to take out of this game and they look forward to travelling away next week to Trebanos.
Aberystwyth RFC Youth v Fishguard
Aberystwyth Youth travelled to Fishguard and played some fine expansive rugby from the kick off, with Gwion Pugh finishing off a fine move to score the first try.
Further tries followed from Steffan Mleczeck, Toby Wilcockson, Steffan Gillies, Deri Gwynne, Harry Turnpenney and Noa Elias Jones, with final score 14-43.
The game was marred however by a melee in the final few minutes with two of Aber and one Fishguard players receiving red cards, suspensions will follow.
Keep your discipline or repent at leisure.
Mikey Whistance was the captain on the day and led the way both in defence and attack all afternoon.
ext Saturday sees Crymych Youth visit Plascrug, which promises to be a tough encounter.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.