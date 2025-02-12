ABERYSTWYTH Town Football Club have launched a new website, designed to enhance the experience for fans, sponsors, and the wider community.
The entirely bilingual platform brings together the latest club news, fixtures, and results while introducing innovative features such as online ticket sales, club memberships, loyalty points, and expanded digital advertising opportunities.
Driving this project is ATFC commercial manager, Damian Burgess, who has been working closely with the club’s board of directors and volunteers over the past few months to bring the vision to life.
The role of commercial manager was made possible by funding from the Football Association of Wales (FAW) supporting clubs within the JD Cymru Premier.
Burgess said: "It's fantastic to finally see the new website live after months of development.
In my early conversations with fans and sponsors, it became clear that a digital refresh was necessary.
“We now have the capability to sell tickets online, introduce club memberships, and even create a fan forum - something that has been missing.
“Additionally, this new platform provides greater commercial opportunities for our sponsors through digital advertising."
For supporters, the website is a game-changer, providing clear, up-to-date information on upcoming matches and club activities.
He added: "The new website allows us to promote not only our men’s and women’s teams but also our development, disability, and junior teams - ensuring every aspect of Aberystwyth Town FC gets the attention it deserves.
“This is a huge step forward for the club, and I can't wait to see the fans engaging with the platform and signing up for our new membership scheme."
The revamped website now allows the club to better engage with its sponsors, a vital component of ATFC’s sustainability
"Sponsors are the backbone of this club, and with our digital ad space, we can now offer them more visibility while also attracting new partners.
“Our flexible monthly advertising options mean that even smaller businesses can now partner with us.
The feedback from current sponsors has been overwhelmingly positive, and new partners can now see a clear commercial vision for the club off the pitch."
Club chairman Donald Kane commented: "We are delighted to launch our new and fully bilingual website and are very excited by the opportunities it can present to us now and into the future.
“It is a crucial first step in professionalising the club's content and attractiveness for supporters and sponsors alike, putting us in the strongest position to continue building for the future.
“We would like to thank Damian for his work in building the website and the FAW for their financial support in providing the role of commercial manager."
The club will continue to add content to the website in the coming weeks and supporters are encouraged to look out for more exciting news and promotions soon.