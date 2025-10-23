THE Oswestry 10k was the last in the series of four races that form the Adrenaline quad series which also includes Newtown, Shrewsbury and Wrexham.
It offers an undulating and challenging fast one lap race starting and finishing in the town centre.
Three Aber AC runners completed the course with Stephen Thomas finishing in a time of 44.31, Elinor Inns coming in under 50 minutes in a time of 49.08 and Jennie Thomas finishing in 1.13.43.
For husband and wife team Stephen and Jennie Thomas this race completed the quadruple race series which meant very early starts according to Jennie: “Most of these races meant a 5am start for us from Aberystwyth to make it in time for the starting line.
“That has made it quite tough at times but I really enjoyed this race and having the four medals on show makes it all worthwhile. No more early starts for a while though!”
The Bath & Bristol Railway Races follow the route of the original train line from Green Park Station in Bath to Bristol Temple Meads and back again.
The trainline was in use from 1869 - 1971 and between 1979 and 1986. Sustrans converted the railway path into what would become the first route on the National Cycle Network.
The route is a pretty flat one as races go – a good one therefore to try out for your first ever marathon.
That was the case for Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s Paul Jones who took on the challenge and completed the 26.2 mile course in a fantastic time of 3.11.38.
It was a tough day out though for Paul: “This race starts in a field but then follows a canal path before joining the railway path and has a few lumps along the way but generally a very flat course – chosen on purpose as a first race at this distance for me. It was different also to take part in a race that spans two cities.
“I still found the distance tough going for my first attempt at this distance but overall delighted with my finish time.”
Moving northwards in England and the Manchester half marathon attracted close to 23,000 runners this year and Aber AC had two representatives finishing in the top 400.
Edd Land completed the 13.1 mile course in a time of 1.18.46 with Morgan Roberts-Young hot on his heels in a time of 1.18.53.
A good day out according to Morgan: “This race is one of the biggest in the region and it was great to be part of such an event.
“It is a relatively flat course and offers the possibility of a pretty fast time and attracted a good field of runners.
“That is obvious from the winning time of just over an hour and two minutes.
“I was very happy with my time but next time I’ll try and push that little bit harder and finish eight seconds faster and ahead of Edd!”
The Manchester Half surpassed its £1.5 million fundraising target following a record-breaking event, raising £1.8 million for good causes.
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.