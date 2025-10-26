ABERYSTWYTH RFC lost their home WRU Championship Cup match against Bridgend Athletic RFC 8 - 29 on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
Bridgend Athletic side proved too strong for Aber, converting territorial advantage into points at every opportunity.
Aber struggled to get their game going in the first half and lacked cohesion during later attacking moves.
An early penalty to the visitors in front of the posts saw scrum half Evan Dadamo score the first points.
Aber's first sortie into the visitors’ half resulted in a series of rucks 10 metres out from the Bridgend Athletic try line.
Unfortunately the visitors managed to rip the ball in a tackle and full back Jonny Phillips ran the length of the pitch to score an unconverted breakaway try.
Aber were soon back on the attack and Carwyn Evans converted a penalty in front of the posts into points.
Despite Aber winning scrums and pushing into the visitor's territory with breaks by Jac Jones, they were pinned back by giving away penalties.
A lineout to the visitors on Aber's 10 metre line was quickly transferred to the three-quarters and Phillips scored a well-worked try converted by Dadamo.
Several moves by Aber's backs were stifled by good Bridgend Athletic defence or Aber handling errors.
Both sides attempted to gain control, but with evenly-matched scrums and lineouts, play remained in midfield with limited scoring chances.
The second half initially saw both sides cancelling out each others attacking moves.
A break by Bridgend Athletic's backs pushed play to Aber's try line, and a penalty allowed Dadamo to go for the points.
The visitors put more pressure on Aber's defence which held firm.
A scrum to the visitors on Aber's 22 metre line was quickly passed to the backs and centre Gabe Brown crossed for an unconverted try.
Play was soon back in Aber's half and a penalty in front of the posts was converted into points.
Aber continued to try to up the tempo, and a break by Steffan Jac Jones resulted in rucks 10 metres from the visitors’ try line.
A quickly tapped Aber penalty saw prop Osian Bebb-Worrall score an unconverted try.
The last scoring of the match was a penalty kick in front of the posts for the visitors.
At times Aber lacked cohesion during attacking play, and several opportunities were squandered attempting fancy passes.
There was no lack of effort and endeavour by Aber, but Bridgend Athletic were more clinical with their possession.
As all supporters say after a cup loss, now Aber can concentrate on the league.
Aber have shown that they can compete well in the Championship against strong opposition.
Next Championship match - away at Ammanford on Saturday.
