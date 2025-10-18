IN collaboration with the Ceredigion Schools Football Association (CPDYC) and Ceredigion Actif, the county`s Primary 5`s competition for primary schools was held for the third time on Aberystwyth's Blaendolau playing fields.
Over 250 pupils came together representing 31 teams in order to compete for the privilege of representing Ceredigion in the Primary 5`s national tournament in 2026.
After a busy day of keen competition, Ysgol Henry Richard was victorious in the girls` competition defeating Ysgol Commins Coch by 2-1 in the final.
Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron came out on top in the boys’ competition by defeating a strong Ysgol Bro Pedr 4-0.
The medals were presented by Sioned Kersey, a sixth form pupil at Ysgol Bro Pedr who has represented Ceredigion Schools for five years winning the Inter Association Welsh Schools Championship in 2023 and 2024, receiving a cap for Wales at Under 16 in 2025 and who is now a key member of the Aberystwyth Town Women's team in the Genero National League.
Ceredigion Schools Football Association officers would like to thank the schools, teachers, coaches, parents, guardians and players for supporting the competition. The standard of football was very high and the games were played in the correct spirit.
They also thanked Alwyn Davies and Stephen Davies from Ceredigion Actif and their team of volunteers for their hard work in organizing the games, refereeing and ensuring the smooth running of the day. Thanks also to the Blaendolau staff for preparing the pitches and to Gwynne Davies for the use of the sound system.
Ysgol Henry Richard and Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron will represent Ceredigion in the national finals in May.
This is the third time this competition has been held in Ceredigion and the tournament is going from strength to strength.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.