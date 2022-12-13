Aberystwyth Town FC have announced the death of popular club stalwart Ian Pugh, who passed away on Monday morning.
Ian, known to everyone as 'Sidelights' was a volunteer at the club from his teenage years, as kit man/physio to Aber Town Youth and First Teams.
He later extended these duties to also support Aber Town Academy and Women's Teams, and was an almost constant fixture at Park Avenue, where he set up a washing machine annex underneath the main stand to manage the ever increasing demands.
Away from the club Sidelights was also a regular traveller following Wales football team away matches, and was placed right behind the goal in Andorra when Gareth Bale's vital free kick went in to set up the Euro 2016 campaign.
Sidelights was a popular character with a cutting wit and was an integral part of Aberystwyth Town Football Club.
The club are devastated to learn of his passing and extend their heartfelt condolences to Ian's family and friends.