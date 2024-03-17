A CONTENTIOUS decision to send off Aber’s debut making goalkeeper Oliver Basey and award a penalty had a huge influence on Friday nights’ Cymru Premier match at Haverfordwest.
Despite sub Johnny Evans’ heroics in goal, saving Martell’s 32nd minute penalty, goals from Dan Hawkins and Martell were enough for County to prevail 2-0.
Aber pleased their singing support with a positive start with Mark Cadwallader twice going close from Jack Thorn long throws, and Iwan Lewis having a super volley blocked.
At the other end Town’s defence cleared free kicks, long throws and corners confidently, then on the break Liam Walsh released Zac Hartley down the left, and the tricky winger unleashed a shot across Zac Jones which the home keeper just managed to parry to safety.
Basey did well to gather a long shot from Rhys Abruzzese, and an entertaining game was finely poised.
The, came the crucial moment when Martell broke through Aber’s back line and collided with Basey, with the referee awarding a penalty and showing the unfortunate keeper a harsh red card.
The remarkable Johnny Evans, who went on to climb Snowdon, Cader Idris and Pen y Fan for charity immediately after the game, came on in goal and incredibly, saved Martell’s spot kick.
Aber defended deeply for the remainder of the half against a dominant County, and Evans grabbed a low shot at the second attempt, however just when it looked like the 10 men might hold out to the break, Hawkins flicked home with a looping header from a left wing cross and Aber were really up against it.
The second half was inevitably going to be a case of the visitors trying to stay in it, however Cadwallader’s header from a Billy Kirkman free kick worried Zac Jones, and a few set pieces promised more, while at the other end Martell missed from a great position and Abbruzzese fired over.
However just before the hour a ball in from the left fell nicely for Martell, and amidst suspicions of handball, County’s top scorer killed the game as a contest from close range.
From here the Black and Greens battled against the odds and held out well to keep the scoreline respectable, whilst still threatening on occasion.
It may seem to Black and Green supporters that the Footballing Gods are frowning on them at the moment, and the red card for Ollie Basey had a huge influence on the outcome of this game, which previously had been an even contest.
However, hope springs eternal, and with the rearranged date away to Pontypridd still undecided, Aber’s next game comes on Good Friday, 29 March away to Colwyn Bay with a 12.30pm kick off.
Report: ATFC