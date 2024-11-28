ABERYSTWYTH Town compete in their first national semi finals for five years on Saturday afternoon, when they host Cardiff City U21s in the MG Nathaniel Cup at Park Avenue (ko 2.30pm).
The game offers the Black and Greens an opportunity to get to a first ever Cymru Premier League Cup Final, scheduled for the first weekend in March 2025.
Here is how the Black and Greens made it to this stage:
Second Round: Saturday 3rd August
Colwyn Bay 0 Aberystwyth Town 2
In their first competitive match of 2024/25 Aber travelled North to recently relegated Colwyn Bay and on a balmy summer afternoon Anthony Williams’ side started the season in fine form.
The Seasiders bossed the game and goals from Niall Flint (penalty, 38 mins) and John Owen (75 mins) were enough to send them through to Round Three in high spirits.
Third Round: Tuesday 17th September
Aberystwyth Town 3 Llandudno 2
By the time this tie came around Aber’s early season confidence had dissipated, but irrepressible Johnny Evans turned the game on its head, scoring an 89th minute equaliser and a spectacular 97th minute winner to earn the Black and Greens a place in the quarter finals.
Niall Flint had given Aber the lead after 28 minutes, but once Daniel Jones equalised seven minutes later the visitors took the initiative.
They went ahead thanks to Adam Stevens 11 minutes into the second half and looked set for victory until Aber’s Super Sub intervened and rewrote the script, with his surname all over it.
Quarter Finals: Tuesday 22nd October
Connah’s Quay Nomads 1 Aberystwyth Town 2
Dave Taylor was in interim charge for the quarter final tie as Aber claimed a stunning 2-1 win away to Cymru Premier runners up Connah’s Quay Nomads.
Town’s prospects did not look good when Nomads took an eighth minute lead through Luca Hogan, but they improved and Alex Darlington equalised 11 minutes before the break, before Harry Arnison sent a stunning low strike to the far bottom corner on 65 minutes, and the visitors held out for a famous Nathaniel MG Cup win
What will the Semi Finals bring on Saturday? There is only one way to find out.