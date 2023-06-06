Aberystwyth Town have announced the signing of Beau Cornish for the 2023/24 JD Cymru Premier season.
Having recently departed The New Saints, the 21-year-old central midfielder makes a permanent move to Park Avenue.
Llandudno-born Beau first joined the Oswestry-based Saints during the 2019/20 season on a scholarship programme and spent the second half of the season with then-JD Cymru North side Colwyn Bay.
Signing a professional deal ahead of the 2020/21 season, Beau spent the season at Park Hall and featured predominantly at youth level.
Ahead of the 2021/22 season, Beau made a loan move to Airbus UK Broughton where he enjoyed consistent senior football, making 28 total appearances and scoring six as The Wingmakers won the league and gained promotion to the Top-Flight.
Following this successful spell, Beau returned to Broughton for a second term - this time in the JD Cymru Premier - making 32 total appearances and scoring once.
Despite the team's struggles and eventual return to the Second Tier, Beau's continued growth and accumulation of senior minutes earns him a move within the Top-Flight to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium.
He said: "My first impressions of the club are definitely positive and having played against Aberystwyth in the past, I understand how important it is to the fans and community that the club do well and achieve their targets. I look forward to playing my part in that in the upcoming season.
"Taff made it an easy decision to join - the style of play and the team's goals are things I saw myself fitting into well, so the choice was quite a simple one.
"I think what best describes me is that I'm a winner - I don't like to lose. I'm an extremely hard worker on the pitch and like pitching in with a few goals each season too.
"The ambitions for the season are to of course build on last season, securing our place in the league and pushing for a Top 6 position - something I'm very confident we can achieve."
Manager Anthony Williams commented: "Beau gained valuable first team experience last season and offers great energy and athleticism to the squad.
"He's been training in a full-time environment for many years which has helped his development. Still only 21-years-old, Beau has the potential to establish himself as one of the top midfielders in the league."