ABERYSTWYTH Town’s striker signing Rackeem Reid made his debut in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Cwmbran Celtic.
He joined the club having spent most of his playing career in the English pyramid with spells at National League North clubs such as Rushall Olympic, Telford Utd, and Leamington Spa.
He joined Newtown in January 2025, playing under Callum McKenzie and alongside current Seasiders Desean Martin and Calvin Smith, and made four Cymru Premier appearances,before his spell was cut short due to personal circumstances.
Off the pitch, Rackeem is an education leader working, tutoring, and mentoring young people in his native Birmingham — and is working toward a Doctorate in Education from Birmingham City University.
Aber boss McKenzie said: “Racks is a really athletic, aggressive forward who can play centrally or off the sides and having worked with him before, I believe that he will be a handful for opposition defences and give us a real goal threat.”
