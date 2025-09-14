Trebanos 33 Aberystwyth 40
WRU Admiral National Championship West
ABERYSTWYTH produced a stunning comeback win showing a never-say-die attitude and excellent fitness levels to score 33 unanswered points in the last 25 minutes of the game, writes Graham Harris.
Aber continued their spirited all round performance of last week to overcome a Trebanos side with a dangerous and experienced set of backs.
Aber put pressure on the home sides' try line with a dominant scrum winning penalties. Good rucking close to the try line saw prop Jarleth Canney cross for a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
After a period of stalemate in midfield, quick Trebanos ball from the base of a scrum allowed a flowing move by their backs with Iestyn Lewis scoring a try converted by Kristian Jones.
Approaching half time Trebanos applied pressure in Aber's 22 metres and eventually the backs broke through and Joe Lewis scored a try converted by K.Jones.
Trebanos upped the tempo from their kick off in the second half and the ball was passed to their experienced back line with Rob Jones crossing for a converted try.
The hosts side now had a period of dominance, with Iestyn Lewis scoring an unconverted try before George Sheppard scored a try converted by K.Jones.
Aber continued to play on the front-foot with excellent rucking, and winger Dafydd Llyr Hywel broke the hosts' defensive line and loose ball in the Trebanos 22 metres was snapped up by Aber's Lewis Ellis-Jones who sprinted in for a try converted by Benjamin.
Straight from the restart Aber started to bring their backs into play and a break by Hayden Beal and an inside pass to Harri Gwynn Jones resulted in an unconverted try.
Again Aber moved the their possession quickly to the backs to gain territory.
A lineout for Aber 30 metres out from the hosts' try line was well won and a great Aber maul pushed 20 metres up the field and Steffan Rattray broke away scoring a try converted by Benjamin from the touch line.
Aber were now dominant in most areas of play, and breaks by the backs saw captain Charles Thomas cross under the posts for a converted try.
The scores were level but Aber were in the ascendancy and pushed play to within 20 metres of the Trebanos try line with box kicks and excellent rucking, and Charles Thomas darted in, avoiding several tacklers, to score a try in the corner.
Benjamin's kicking was superb throughout the match and he slotted over the conversion from wide out on the touch line.
Aber held firm in defence for the last few minutes to secure a memorable win.
Aber host Dunvant at Cae Plas Crug on Saturday.
