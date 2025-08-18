ABERYSTWYTH Town have been informed of the death at 93 years of age of former Black & Green centre forward, Ken Williams, who scored 107 goals in 128 Welsh League and cup appearances for Town between 1954 and 1963.
The club posted: “He initially joined the club from his hometown team, Llanelli, at the beginning of the 1954/55 season.
“A prolific goalscorer, he left for Milford United for a short period in 1957 before returning to Park Avenue for a second spell with the club, again via Llanelli.
“He played alongside his late brother, Hugh, at Park Avenue during manager Bryn Davies' tenure, before leaving following Aber's departure from the Welsh League set up at the end of 1962/63.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ken's family and friends during this difficult time.”
