PHASE One of this season’s JD Cymru Premier reaches its conclusion this Saturday as Antonio Corbisiero's side host Briton Ferry Llansawel, looking to bridge the gap between the two teams in the league table to just one point.
This season’s league campaign hasn't gone quite to plan for Aber Town so far, but entering 2025 the Seasiders still have a Nathaniel MG Cup Final to look forward to in February, and plenty of matches remaining to ensure that the clubs unbroken membership of the Cymru Premier continues past April.
A win in Saturday’s match would certainly help take the Seasiders in the right direction, however Briton Ferry will provide stern opposition.
Andy Dyer’s side are in reasonable form having won two and drawn one from their last five games and also took all three points the last time the two sides met back in November.
Caleb Demery and Thomas Walters are the visitors’ top scorers so far this season - both having netted four times so far.
Former Seasider Luke Bowen has netted three as has Kian Jenkins.
Bowen is joined in the visitors’ roster by Tom Price and coach Chris Llewellyn, who both also wore the Black and Green.
Following this round of fixtures, the league will split into two with the top six playing twice against each other home and away and the bottom six doing the same.
Both Aber and Briton Ferry will be joined in the ‘Playoff Conference’ by Newtown, Flint Town Utd and two from Connahs Quay, Caernarfon Town, Barry Town Utd, Bala Town and Cardiff Met depending on results this weekend.
Matchday tickets are available by cash or card at the turnstiles. Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue this season are £8 for Adults, £5 for Concessions, £2 for Secondary School age kids and Primary School and younger are free.
Aberystwyth Town v Briton Ferry Llansawel, JD Cymru Premier, Saturday 11 January (KO 12.45pm)