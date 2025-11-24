Aberystwyth Town 4 Ynyshir Albions 0
JD Cymru South
Jonny Evans netted his sixth goal in seven JD Cymru South matches from the penalty spot two minutes from time, and there was still time for Star Mayemba to head home a fourth in the 91st minute to complete the scoring.
Keiron Coles headed over and Chad Goss tested Reece Thompson with a low effort, before a long ball at the other end picked out Evans down the left and his chip dropped just wide.
Rackeem Reid was then pulled down on the edge of the area, and up stepped Ricketts to curl a superb left-footed set piece into the top corner, just beating Webber — a classy effort from the Bow Street boy.
Ben Davies forced another save from Webber with a deft volley, Ricketts saw a strike deflected over and Albion survived a penalty shout to stay in contention.
Jacob Matthews was next to test Thompson, before Town were denied another penalty for what looked like a double foul on the marauding Zach McKenzie.
Joseff Haig had a couple of efforts, then Ben Davies sent in a free-kick which Martin headed over, with Aber in serious need of a second goal.
A cross from the right was nodded just past the far post by Jago Norton, with Aber hearts in mouths — but with ten minutes to play, Dylan Downs’ deep free-kick was fumbled by Webber and Martin tapped home a crucial second.
Just before the ninety, substitute Calvin Smith was dragged down after a driving run into the box. Evans stepped up and dispatched a rasping penalty. Finally, Thompson launched a huge clearance downfield and Mayemba raced through to outjump Webber and nod home for a rather flattering four-goal victory.
