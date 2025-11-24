Aberystwyth Town 4 Ynyshir Albions 0

JD Cymru South

THE Black and Greens recorded their biggest win of the season on Saturday afternoon, giving departing manager Callum McKenzie the perfect send-off with a 4–0 victory over a tenacious Ynyshir Albions.

Richie Ricketts opened the scoring directly from a free-kick on 22 minutes, but it wasn’t until the 81st minute that captain Desean Martin doubled the lead.

Jonny Evans netted his sixth goal in seven JD Cymru South matches from the penalty spot two minutes from time, and there was still time for Star Mayemba to head home a fourth in the 91st minute to complete the scoring.

The hosts had the first attempt on goal as Evans saw a shot blocked by keeper Harry Webber; however, both sides contributed to a good game of football, and Calum Salter poked wide after some tidy trickery in the box for the Buns.

Keiron Coles headed over and Chad Goss tested Reece Thompson with a low effort, before a long ball at the other end picked out Evans down the left and his chip dropped just wide.

Rackeem Reid was then pulled down on the edge of the area, and up stepped Ricketts to curl a superb left-footed set piece into the top corner, just beating Webber — a classy effort from the Bow Street boy.

Ben Davies forced another save from Webber with a deft volley, Ricketts saw a strike deflected over and Albion survived a penalty shout to stay in contention.

Into the second half, the influential Dre Griffiths fired wide, with the visitors still very much in the game.

Jacob Matthews was next to test Thompson, before Town were denied another penalty for what looked like a double foul on the marauding Zach McKenzie.

Joseff Haig had a couple of efforts, then Ben Davies sent in a free-kick which Martin headed over, with Aber in serious need of a second goal.

A cross from the right was nodded just past the far post by Jago Norton, with Aber hearts in mouths — but with ten minutes to play, Dylan Downs’ deep free-kick was fumbled by Webber and Martin tapped home a crucial second.

Just before the ninety, substitute Calvin Smith was dragged down after a driving run into the box. Evans stepped up and dispatched a rasping penalty. Finally, Thompson launched a huge clearance downfield and Mayemba raced through to outjump Webber and nod home for a rather flattering four-goal victory.

Despite the scoreline, this was a tight contest for over eighty minutes, and Ynyshir deserve credit for a brave and attacking performance.

Spirits are high as Town welcome league leaders Cambrian United to Park Avenue next Saturday for a 2.30pm kick-off.