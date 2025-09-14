Aberystwyth Town 2 Cwmbran Celtic 0
JD Cymru South
ABER Town got back to winning ways with a solid two-goal victory over Cwmbran Celtic, as Jonny Evans marked his return to the club with a superb brace that proved decisive.
The Seasiders’ favourite bus driver opened the scoring in the 20th minute and sealed the win deep into injury time (90+5).
Ben Davies’ red card two minutes later was a setback, but it did not affect the outcome as Town secured an important three points.
After a showery morning, the match was played in sunny but windy conditions, with a minute’s silence for the late, great Alan Blair impeccably observed before kick-off.
The hosts began at a high tempo and carved out early chances: new signing Rakheem Reid headed wide after good work down the right from Zach McKenzie, while Cwmbran responded with efforts from Iestyn Davies and Gabriel Howells that missed the target.
Then the breakthrough came—returning captain Desean Martin showed his importance once again, battling hard to win a 50/50 in midfield before threading a superb ball over the defence.
Evans latched on and, from the edge of the box, lofted a trademark finish over the keeper.
Town pressed on, with Reid feeding Martin for a deflected effort, Zac Hartley seeing a shot blocked, and Davies firing over, while Martin’s tireless running set the tone for the half. Celtic’s Jac Evans fired wide, but Aber fully deserved their half-time lead.
After the break, Aber continued on the front foot.
Calvin Smith played in Reid, who slid a chance just past the post, before Hartley fired over.
Howells then broke in behind the home defence but dragged wide from a great position. Hartley’s dangerous cross from the right only just evaded Evans at the far post, before Reid headed over from the left.
The chances kept coming: Reid saw a shot blocked, and Kane Auld produced a superb recovery tackle to deny Howells.
Battling against the awkward wind, Town were never entirely comfortable, but their attacking play was relentless.
Reid beat his man down the left and was denied by a fine near-post save from Lewis Watkins, before sub Tom Mason crossed for Evans, whose volley skimmed just over.
Then, in injury time, substitute Gwydion Dafis embarked on a dazzling solo run through the middle, beating four or five defenders before drawing a save from Watkins.
The ball fell kindly for Evans, who finished calmly from 10 yards to seal the game.
Minutes later Davies saw red for a push, but the result was already secure and the home crowd could celebrate a well-earned win.
This was a significant victory for Callum McKenzie’s men, who will now look to build momentum ahead of their next JD Cymru South fixture.
With a bye in the JD Welsh Cup next weekend, Town return to action on Saturday 27th September, away to Afan Lido (kick-off 2.30pm).
A great opportunity to join the Southsiders and roar on the Black and Greens in Port Talbot!
JD Cymru South results: Trefelin 2 Ammanford 0; Pontypridd United 1 Newport City 3; Caerau Ely 0 Llantwit Major 0; Carmarthen Town 1 Treowen Stars 1; Cambrian United 4 Afan Lido 0; Baglan Dragons 0 Cardiff Draconians 0; Trethomas Bluebirds 4 Ynyshir Albions 1.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.