FOLLOWING former Aberystwyth youth player Deian Gwynne’s inspirational performance in Wales Under 20s’ narrow defeat against their English counterparts on Friday evening, Aber Youths took on Llandeilo at Plascrug in similarly rainy and muddy conditions the following day.
Aber did not let this spoil their expansive play with forwards and backs combining from the outset.
Aber tries were scored by Flinley Saycell, Josh Cooper, Owain ‘Bow’ Llŷr and captain Henry Michell.
Trystan Lewis, who converted three, was influential as well as the star player Dominic Gasior.
The squad head down to Crymych on Saturday for the cup semi-final.
The match was well officiated by Leighton Bambry from Capel Seion.
Aberystwyth youth player Michael Whistance represented both the Welsh Academicals and Crawshays representative Youth sides in January.
The Ysgol Penglais 6th form pupil received plaudits from the coaches of both sides as well as the opposition sides of Llandovery and Millfield Colleges.
Michael has also been an integral member of this years Aber Youth side, who remain unbeaten in their league.
