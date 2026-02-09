Baglan Dragons 0 Aberystwyth Town 1
JD Cymru South
ABERYSTWYTH made it three consecutive 1–0 away victories on Saturday as Richie Ricketts’ late strike secured another hard‑earned win.
On a pitch made heavy by persistent pre‑match rain, Craig Williams’ side once again showed their growing resilience, moving to within a point of third place with 10 games remaining.
There was just one change from the side that won at Newport, with deadline‑day signing Kelland Absalom handed his debut in goal. The new keeper settled quickly, getting down well to hold an early long‑range free‑kick and impressing throughout with his kicking.
Aber soon began to carve out opportunities. Tom Mason teed up Calvin Smith, who cut inside and curled a left‑footed effort narrowly over the top corner. Moments later, Mason won a 50–50 challenge but couldn’t get his shot away in time. From a Dylan Downs corner, the ball fell kindly for Zach McKenzie, only for his effort to be blocked.
Baglan responded with a big chance of their own, dragging the ball back to the edge of the area, but the resulting shot was lifted over the bar.
Aber then produced one of the best moves of the half: Zac Hartley halted a Baglan break, Johnny Evans delivered a pinpoint cross, and Mason headed just wide. As the rain eased, the first half closed goalless but full of intent from both sides.
Rackeem Reid replaced Mason at the interval and immediately caused problems down the left, though Baglan’s defence continued to stand firm.
Evans then broke down the flank and squared for Reid, whose effort was snuffed out at the last moment.
Baglan threatened again with a free‑kick that drifted inches wide, before Downs made a crucial block after Absalom’s initial save.
Owain Evans entered the fray as Aber pushed on. McKenzie delivered a dangerous cross for Reid, and captain Desean Martin saw a powerful strike blocked as the pressure mounted.
Cameron Allen and Piers Juliff were introduced, and Juliff made an instant impact. With his first involvement, he swung in a corner to the back post, where Reid cushioned the ball into the path of Ricketts, who drilled a low finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
The players celebrated with the travelling Aber Southsiders, who had braved the downpour, before seeing out the final minutes with composure. Aber kept the ball high up the pitch and calmly navigated stoppage time to secure another vital win.
Thirteen points from the last fifteen have propelled the Black and Greens firmly back into the promotion picture. They return to Park Avenue this Saturday for a Valentine’s Day clash with Treowen Stars, (2.30pm).
