AS the first phase of the 2025/26 Genero Adran Premier comes to a close, Aberystwyth Town Women are reflecting on a competitive and determined opening half of the season.
With new faces bedding in, young talents stepping up, and the squad evolving week by week, Phase One has delivered positive performances, valuable lessons, and moments of real promise.
Throughout Phase One, Aberystwyth showed resilience and growth across a challenging set of fixtures.
The squad continued to develop its identity under Rhys Jon James, with strong defensive spells, improved build-up play, and flashes of attacking creativity signalling clear progression.
Several matches saw the Seasiders push opponents to the limit, demonstrating determination, team spirit, and a willingness to fight until the final whistle.
The coaching staff have consistently praised the group’s work ethic and togetherness as their approach continues to take shape.
One of the standout features of Phase One has been the impact of younger players gaining meaningful minutes and rising to the demands of top-flight football.
Their confidence and composure have stood out, supported by experienced squad members who have provided leadership and stability throughout the opening phase.
The balance between youth and experience has been crucial in navigating a competitive league, with the team offering glimpses of long-term potential as the season progresses.
While results during Phase One brought both highs and challenges, the overall direction remains encouraging.
Performances have improved, fitness levels continue to rise, and there is a growing sense of belief within the group heading into the final stage of the campaign.
The coaching staff are clear that strong foundations are in place, with plenty still to play for as the league moves into its decisive second phase.
Home and away, support from the Green & Black Army has been invaluable.
From matchdays at Park Avenue to long journeys across Wales, the players and staff have been lifted by the loyal backing of the Aberystwyth community, which continues to play a vital role in the team’s journey.
Attention now turns to the conference fixtures as the Genero Adran Premier splits for the final time this season.
