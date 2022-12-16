Following a pitch inspection at Park Avenue this morning, Aber Town's JD Cymru Premier match at home to Penybont has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
The playing field at Park Avenue has been unplayable all week and remains completely frozen, and some areas (in front of Narks Corner and the Rhun Owens Stand) have not seen sunlight in four days.
The pitch is not safe to play on and with no prospect of an improvement before this evening the match has been postponed.
A rearranged date will be announced in due course.