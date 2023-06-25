Aberystwyth Town Women have marked the start of their pre-season by announcing their new sponsorship packages – and they are already flying off the shelves.
Because of high demand, the player sponsorships for 2023/24 are now available in three tiers: Gold/Aur (£120 to exclusively sponsor a player for the season), Silver/Arian (£75) and Bronze/Efydd (£50).
And after a successful launch last season, match sponsorships will continue in 2023/24.
or £50, a match sponsor secures five free spots in the executive viewing area along with refreshments and a bespoke social media graphic.
It’s a great way to raise a company’s profile with a new and growing audience.
There are still a few packages available for match and player sponsorship so get in touch with the club to find out more - email ATWFC’s head of media and marketing Carrie Dunn on [email protected]
Gavin Allen’s side have also confirmed their pre-season friendly schedule:
16/07/2023 - Chester (a), 12 noon
23/07/2023 - Cwmbran Celtic (h), 2pm
30/07/2023 - Cascade (a), 2pm
06/08/2023 - Solihull Sporting (h), 3pm
13/08/2023 - Felinheli (venue tbc), 2pm
20/08/2023 - Telford (h), 2pm
27/08/2023 - Llanelli (h), 2pm
03/09/2023 - Barry Town United (neutral), tbc
10/09/2023 - ATWFC U19s (h), tbc
Please keep an eye on the team’s social media @AberTownWomen on Twitter and Facebook for confirmation of kick-off times, venues and admission details.