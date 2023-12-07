Aberystwyth Town Women have three exciting ways for girls to play football in January.
There’s the popular girls’ camp, which runs on Wednesday, 3 January, 9 to 12 noon for the little ones (£12.50 per child), and 9 to 3pm for older girls (£25) and those who have played before.
Led by first-team players, it’s a chance to play on the Park Avenue pitch and try out new skills plus develop existing ones.
Plus courtesy of partner Headway Food Services, there are some funded places on offer for anyone who would like to participate but is not in a financial position to do so.
For those who are interested in joining a team, trials for the Aberystwyth Town Girls’ Development Centre are on Saturday, 13 January, from 1pm to 3pm at Park Avenue. Girls can sign up to try out for the under-10s, under-12s, under-14s or under-16s here.
And for girls aged 4 to 11 who want to make friends and have football fun, Huddle runs every Monday during term time from 4pm to 5pm at the Waunfawr Community Hall. It’s a casual, drop-in session (£3) - no need to book or commit to every week.