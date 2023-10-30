Aberystwyth Town Women have announced that their final home game at Park Avenue before the winter break – against Cardiff City on Sunday, 17 December – will be their Her Game Too Matchday of Action.
Her Game Too is a project to tackle sexism and champion women in sport, and Aber Town Women became a partner earlier in the season.
And now community groups, teams, and schools in the area are invited to join in the activities at Park Avenue as well as enjoy what will be a great encounter in the Genero Adran Premier.
Anyone interested in bringing along a group to the match should email [email protected] to book spaces and find out more.
Ffiona Evans, who has been playing for ATWFC for 17 seasons, says: “Partnering with Her Game Too is a really exciting opportunity for us. Aberystwyth Town Women were recently named the 2023 Community Club of the Year for Central Wales at the FAW/McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards, and we are all absolutely committed to continuing to promote football as a welcoming, positive space for all women and girls.”
Under-19s player Carys James added: “This will help us create the environment that I wish I could have had as a little girl making sure that other little girls growing up in the area don’t ever face the barriers that I did when it comes to the game that they love, and that they will always feel supported and surrounded by other girls and women.”