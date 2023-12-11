Aberystwyth Town Women bowed out of the Bute Energy Welsh Cup at the quarter-final stage in the most agonising of ways – losing 4-2 on penalties to TNS.
The New Saints 2 Aberystwyth Town 2, Bute Energy Welsh Cup
Lleucu Mathias had opened the scoring in the first half before Ella Hartley and Georgia Griffiths put the hosts in front.
Then substitute Gwenllian Mason chipped home in the 81st minute to put Aber right back in it.
But despite captain Amy Jenkins and vice-captain Rebecca Mathias slotting home their spot kicks, TNS proved more accurate, sealing their place in the last four.
Aberystwyth Town are still in the Genero Adran Trophy, where they will play either Felinheli or Barry Town United in the quarter-finals.
Their next match is back at Park Avenue in the Genero Adran Premier on Sunday, where they play Cardiff City in a Her Game Too matchday of action.