Aber Town Women played their part in an incredible advert for women’s football in Wales, as the Seasiders drew with The New Saints to ensure they claimed their place in the Genero Adran Premier Championship Conference, writes HARRY WARE.
Aberystwyth Town 3 The New Saints 3, Genero Adran Premier
A crowd of 310 gathered at Park Avenue and over 700 were watching from afar via S4C, as the two sides went head-to-head for a place in the top four.
TNS knew they had to win to edge into the top four and they went ahead inside the first minute of the game.
Caitlin Chapman’s ball from the left went all the way into the back of the net, to give the visitors the lead. It was the Saints who had control of the early stages of the game.
However, Aber began to pile on the pressure towards the end of the first-half, and found an equaliser in the 33rd minute.
A brilliant ball in from 16-year-old Modlen Gwynne on the edge of the area found Aber captain Amy Jenkins, who headed home over TNS goalkeeper Mackenzie Haydn-Jones to put the Seasiders back in the game, and level things at half time.
Ten minutes into the second half, Niamh Duggan did what she does best from a free-kick.
From a tight angle near the left corner flag, Duggan fired a powerful strike over Haydn-Jones, to put Aber in front at Park Avenue for the first time in the game.
However, three minutes later, The New Saints found an equaliser: Lia Lewis struck a powerful effort into the top left corner to put the Saints back on level terms.
To top off an incredible seven-minute period of the game, Aber went ahead again. Another free-kick from Niamh Duggan found Rebecca Mathias, who bravely got her foot ahead of Haydn-Jones for Aber’s third of the match.
TNS new signing Mel Barlow added to the drama, as her deflected effort found the back of the net with just seconds to go in the game.
Despite the goal, Aber held out to claim their spot in the top four, and will join Cardiff City, Swansea City and Wrexham in Phase Two of the Genero Adran Premier season.