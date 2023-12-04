LAST week was an eventful week for Aber Town Women. Our local MP Ben Lake came to training for a chat with a few of our players ahead of our Her Game Too matchday of action on Sunday, 17 December.
He congratulated us and praised all the work we do in the community. Amazingly, this led to me being live on BBC Radio Wales for Club Focus.
Our volunteer-run club finally had a bit of time in the spotlight.
It was fantastic to speak to Rob Phillips about everything from our development centres to our Monday night Huddles to our holiday camps and to our skills sessions in primary schools.
We are proud to represent our community and all the work we do behind the scenes is to inspire young people to play sport.
I remember sitting in the stands watching our Aber Town Women under the lights in the first ever Women’s Welsh Premier League game, against Llanidloes.
Many of the players on the pitch at the time would become my team-mates in a few year – including our very own Kelly Thomas and Ffiona Evans.
At the time they were my role models and now I’ve played more than a 100 games by their side, which – and I don’t say it lightly – is an absolute honour. Being positive role models in the community for us is what drives us to carry on giving up our free time.
Looking at all the mascots’ faces when they get to walk out in Park Avenue makes everything worth it.
We travelled to Connah’s Quay this Sunday in the Genero Adran Trophy, to face the team currently top of the Adran North.
The conditions were questionable but the girls battled through the cold to a win - I’m a proud skipper this week after a tough week personally.
I’ll do anything for the girls and I know they feel the same way.