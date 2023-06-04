Libby Isaac and Bethan "Cheeks" Roberts were the big winners at the Aberystwyth Town Women end-of-season awards.

Coaches and players picked out those they felt deserved recognition for their efforts during the season - and the trophies were awarded at a lunch at Harry's Bar in Aberystwyth on Saturday.

Isaac - unable to attend the ceremony - was named players' player of the year.

Emily Thomas, Aberyswtwyth Town Women young player of the season
Usually a forward, she shifted to defence midway through the campaign after injury ravaged the backline, and proved herself a classy centre-half as well as a major attacking threat.

Midfielder Roberts, the manager's player of the year, was reliably consistent all season, and an instrumental part of the Seasiders' run to the semi-finals of the FAW Women's Cup and the Genero Adran Trophy.

Emily Thomas - celebrating her 19th birthday on the day of the awards - picked up two trophies, young player of the year and sharing top scorer with Amy Jenkins.

Ella Thomas, most improved 19s player
Modlen Gwynne and Ella Thomas, who made their first-team debuts as 15-year-olds this season, picked up prizes for their contributions to the under-19s.

Modlen Gwynne, Aberystwyth Town Women 19s player's player
The winners were:

Players' player of the year: Libby Isaac

Manager's player of the year: Bethan "Cheeks" Roberts

Young player of the year: Emily Thomas

Top scorers: Amy Jenkins and Emily Thomas

First team's most improved player: Jess Baker

Development team players' player of the year: Alice Croot

Development team manager's player of the year: Steph Land

Development team most improved player of the year: Olivia Evans

Development team top scorer: Jess Baker 

Under 19s players' player of the year: Modlen Gwynne

Under 19s manager's player of the year: Imi Scourfield

Under 19s most improved player of the year: Ella Thomas

Under 19s top scorer: Ella Thomas