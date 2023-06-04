Libby Isaac and Bethan "Cheeks" Roberts were the big winners at the Aberystwyth Town Women end-of-season awards.
Coaches and players picked out those they felt deserved recognition for their efforts during the season - and the trophies were awarded at a lunch at Harry's Bar in Aberystwyth on Saturday.
Isaac - unable to attend the ceremony - was named players' player of the year.
Usually a forward, she shifted to defence midway through the campaign after injury ravaged the backline, and proved herself a classy centre-half as well as a major attacking threat.
Midfielder Roberts, the manager's player of the year, was reliably consistent all season, and an instrumental part of the Seasiders' run to the semi-finals of the FAW Women's Cup and the Genero Adran Trophy.
Emily Thomas - celebrating her 19th birthday on the day of the awards - picked up two trophies, young player of the year and sharing top scorer with Amy Jenkins.
Modlen Gwynne and Ella Thomas, who made their first-team debuts as 15-year-olds this season, picked up prizes for their contributions to the under-19s.
The winners were:
Players' player of the year: Libby Isaac
Manager's player of the year: Bethan "Cheeks" Roberts
Young player of the year: Emily Thomas
Top scorers: Amy Jenkins and Emily Thomas
First team's most improved player: Jess Baker
Development team players' player of the year: Alice Croot
Development team manager's player of the year: Steph Land
Development team most improved player of the year: Olivia Evans
Development team top scorer: Jess Baker
Under 19s players' player of the year: Modlen Gwynne
Under 19s manager's player of the year: Imi Scourfield
Under 19s most improved player of the year: Ella Thomas
Under 19s top scorer: Ella Thomas