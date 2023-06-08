Female footballers from across the country are invited to Aberystwyth Town Women’s trials next month.
The Seasiders are seeking additions to their first-team squad, who compete in the Adran Premier, as well as their talent pathway via their under-19s.
For players who want to join a recreational but competitive team, the development squad are also looking for new recruits.
Players seeking a new challenge or looking to revive their football careers are very welcome to come along on Tuesday, 4 or 11 July (6pm-7.30pm) or Thursday 6 or 13 July (7.30pm-9pm) at Park Avenue.