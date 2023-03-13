There'll be one Aberystwyth Town Women team in the final of the Central Wales FA Ladies' Challenge Cup - as the first team trounced Aberystwyth University 11-1. But the development side couldn't make it two, narrowly falling 1-0 to Llanfair United at Park Avenue.
The first team got things started in the lunchtime kick-off, firing in the goals at the university sports ground.
Bethan 'Cheeks' Roberts was instrumental, running the game from the middle and also scoring a hat-trick, with Emily Thomas also grabbing three.
Shauna Chambers followed up last weekend's spectacular strike with two more, and Amy Jenkins was as solid as ever leading the line, scoring two.
Rebecca Mathias was also on the scoresheet with a fine header from a corner.
The two blots on the day were the loss of the clean sheet plus a missed penalty from Tania Wylde - but all in all it was a resounding victory for Gavin Allen's side. The development team fought hard in an effort to make it an all-Aber Town cup final, but went in one down at the break, to a Sarah Ellis strike, and couldn't get the goal they so desperately needed.
The first team will now face Llanfair United in the final, with further arrangements to be confirmed.