Our 2023 on the field is now at an end. It’s been a year full of highs and lows, and to be honest we all need a few weeks off.
We didn’t finish it in the way we wanted to on the pitch, with a loss to league leaders Cardiff City, but we’re still pretty pleased that we’re the only team to have taken points off them this season, and on their own turf too.
Our starting 11 on Sunday had two 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old - I’m so proud to be their captain.
Sunday was also our Her Game Too matchday of action, a nationwide initiative to promote women’s football and women in football, and to eliminate sexism from the game we all love.
We welcomed children from St Padarn’s School, Plascrug School, local Brownie Packs and Rainbow units, as well as girls from our holiday football camps (the next one is on Wednesday, 3 January) and our Monday evening Huddles for the littler ones. Plus it was brilliant to have a very special guest - Santa Claus!
That sense of community is what Aberystwyth Town Women is about. Thank you for your support this year - see you in 2024. Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda.