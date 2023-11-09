Aberystwyth Town Women have launched a new fun football session for girls aged between four and 11.
The Seasiders are now part of the FAW’s HUDDLE - all about fun, friends and footy, in a casual, low-pressure environment.
There’s no need to book for these sessions that are ideal for girls whether they’ve played before or whether they’re entirely new to the sport.
Girls and parents are invited to come along to Park Avenue on Mondays between 5pm and 6pm to meet the HUDDLE leaders - all Aberystwyth Town Women players - and find out what it’s all about.
Each HUDDLE costs £5 per girl per session, which is payable by contactless on the day.