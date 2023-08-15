Fans can take advantage of a new and exciting ticket offer by snapping up one of the limited edition Aberystwyth Town Women season cards for 2023/24.
The cards entitle the bearer to entry to each of the Seasiders' Genero Adran Premier games - seven in Phase One, three in Phase Two, plus up to two additional cup games (in any of the cup competitions - the FAW Women's Cup, the Genero Adran Trophy, or the Central Wales FA Cup).
And priced at £40, for the loyal fan it represents a substantial discount, as adult admission for each match costs £5 for the coming season.
The cards will be available at the gate at the team's home friendlies, beginning with this Sunday (20 August), when the team face Llanelli at Park Avenue, kicking off at 2pm.
Adult entrance for this match is £3 suggested donation, with under-16s free. (The season card is not applicable for pre-season friendlies.)