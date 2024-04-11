ABERYSTWYTH Town Women are inviting applications for the role of women’s first team manager.
The closing date for applications is May 3rd, 2024.
The Seasiders have just completed a successful season in the Adran Genero Premier.
Two draws against Swansea last week saw them secure a fourth place spot with a young squad of talented players.
The manager’s role is vacant after Gavin Allen took a job as Pontypridd United men’s first team manager in January.
His contract was terminated by the board of directors who considered the roles of Aberystwyth Town Women's team manager and Pontypridd United Men's team manager to be entirely incompatible and damaging to the interests of the football club as a whole.
Penrhyncoch manager Gari Lewis and the men’s first team boss Anthony Williams steppe in to help briefly before Josh Jones took over for the final games of the campaign.