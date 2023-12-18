Aberystwyth Town Women ended 2023 in disappointing style with a 0-5 home defeat at the hands of league pacesetters Cardiff City.
Aberystwyth Town 0 Cardiff City 5, Genero Adran Premier
A hat-trick from Eliza Collie, a penalty from Seren Watkins and a goal from Siobhan Walsh meant Gavin Allen’s side lost their third home match in succession in the Genero Adran Premier.
It was the Seasiders’ Her Game Too matchday of action, promoting women’s football and women in football - and children from St Padarn’s School, Plascrug School, local Brownie packs and Rainbow units plus the club’s own girls’ camps and Huddle (for ages four and upwards) served as mascots and guard of honour.