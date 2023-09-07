Aberystwyth Town Women have been crowned Central Wales Community Club of the Year in the FAW/McDonald's Grassroots Football Awards.
The Seasiders picked up the prize in recognition of their work over the last year introducing a mascot programme and continuing to expand their girls' holiday camps with a female-led coaching team - with both initiatives giving local girls and young women the chance to enjoy football in a safe, supportive and welcoming environment.
Club volunteer Lucie Gwilt collected the award and said: "We are so pleased to win this prestigious award.
"Lots of people give their time freely to create these opportunities for girls and young women and we hope we will be able to do even more for the community in the months and years to come."