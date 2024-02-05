What a week. I knew being captain of Aberystwyth Town Women was a great honour but also a huge responsibility, and that’s certainly been the case this week.
Firstly, I would like to thank the hard work and dedication of Gavin Allen over the past two and a half years. I have a lot to thank Gav for on a personal level but also the influence he’s had on me as a footballer.
Alongside Gav, there is another person I would like to thank. You might know Lucie Gwilt for being our rock of a left back but you might not know the thousands of volunteer hours she’s put in to keep us running over such a long period. You both have had a huge impact on me, the team and the young local girls you’ve given a chance. As a team, we wish them both all the best (and little Libby).
Think back a few months and I wrote here about taking a point off Cardiff Met for the first time ever. Now I have the privilege of reporting back about our first ever win over Cardiff Met - and what a crucial one it was. Four goals (two for Lleucu Mathias, two for Niamh Duggan) to none - and a big shout-out to our goalkeeper Sophie Steele on her Genero Adran Premier debut.
It was a busy 48 hours before last Thursday’s match as I worked with our brilliant assistant manager Gari Lewis to pull the team sheets together as we head into the final throes of Phase 1. We knew that it was all in our own hands - two wins out of three and we’ve already equalled our best-ever league finish. On Sunday we faced Swansea City, who are second in the league.
The girls never fail to amaze me. With a squad of an average age of 19, we stopped Swansea City from getting their seventh straight win. Wow!! This means we now look ahead to our final game of Phase 1 - TNS, on Sunday, kick-off 5.15pm at Park Avenue.
It’s winner-takes-all –whoever wins will also be guaranteed a minimum fourth-place finish. Please come and back the girls - we heard you out there on Thursday night, and look at the difference it made. We know the town and the community are behind their Aber Town Women. We need your support now more than ever. Diolch.”