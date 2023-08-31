Aberystwyth Town Women have been nominated as Central Wales’s community club of the year in the upcoming FAW/McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards.
They have made the shortlist thanks to their mascot programme – brand-new in the 2022/23 season – which has developed links with schools and community organisations in the area, as well as their outreach work, running at least one female-led girls-only football camp during every school holiday.
“We are thrilled to be nominated,” said club volunteer Lucie Gwilt. “We work really hard to develop opportunities in football for girls and young women, and it’s great to see their engagement with our wonderful sport.”
The region’s winners will be announced at a ceremony in Newtown on Wednesday, 6 September.
It follows Aberystwyth Town Women’s success at last year’s awards when they won the prize for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.
The next girls’ camp will be held at Park Avenue on Wednesday, 1 November, and places can be booked now by emailing [email protected].
Any groups who would be interested in being mascots for an Aberystwyth Town Women home match, they can indicate their interest by emailing [email protected].