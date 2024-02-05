ABERYSTWYTH Town Women earned another momentous result yesterday afternoon, with a battling 1-1 draw away to Swansea City which took them back up into the top four, with one more game remaining before the mid season split.
Swansea City 1 Aberystwyth Town 1, Genero Adran Premier
Another stunning free kick from Niamh Duggan gave the Seasiders a shock lead and they defended like Trojans until Jessica Williams equalised for the Swans with eight minutes to go.
If Thursday’s match showed Aber at their attacking best, this match showcased their defensive attributes as the hosts dominated possession, but were constantly frustrated by strong blocks, challenges, saves and clearances.
Margot Farnes was particularly impressive in goal and young Libby Isaac also stood out like a rock at centre back. Then, on 28 minutes the visitors won a free kick 30 yards out, and up stepped set piece specialist Duggan to curl in a sumptuous effort into the far top corner, stunning the hosts. Aber held on until the break and a shock result was on.
More of the same followed in the second half with wave after wave of pressure defied by the Black and Green back line.
Rebecca Mathias and Isaac were rock like at centre back, with midfielders Lily Moralee-Hughes and Duggan doing their best to break up Swansea’s patient build up play.
Just as it looked like Town might hold out, Jessica Williams pounced eight minutes from time – and Aber survived 12 further minutes, including an injury time free kick held comfortably by Farnes, to earn a draw which certainly felt like a win, given the balance of play.
This big result sets up a winner takes all tussle at Park Avenue against The New Saints next Sunday evening at 5.10pm: however today’s point means that a draw would also suffice for the brilliant Black and Greens to make the top tour at the 14-game split.
• Goals from Niamh Duggan (9 and 90+1 mins) and Lleucu Mathias (38 and 68 mins) earned Aber Town a huge victory at home to Cardiff Met on Thursday evening.
Duggan gave the hosts the lead early on, having been set up by Mathias. The little magician in midfield was at it again later on, returning the favour by setting up Mathias for Town’s second seven minutes before the break.
Aber remained in control after the break and a third goal was no more than they deserved, with captain fantastic Amy Jenkins sliding Mathias in for her sixth League goal of 2023/24, and her 10th overall in a super breakthrough season for the 16-year-old prodigy.
Duggan bagged a second with a stunning free kick in injury time and Aber held out comfortably for a precious three points, delighting the home crowd.