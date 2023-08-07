Aberystwyth Town Women stepped on to the silver screen this weekend as a new documentary all about them received its premiere at the Eisteddfod.
The documentary - one of six in the 'Origins' series produced by the Football Museum for Wales and EatSleep Media and funded by the Welsh Government - features players Kelly Thomas, Lucie Gwilt and Gwenllian Jones plus coach Lucy Hughes, manager Gavin Allen, and founder Ray Hughes.
"This was such a brilliant thing to be part of," said Gwilt. "It's a wonderful thing to give a glimpse into the work that goes into creating and running a football club." The full film is available to watch on YouTube in English and Welsh: