Aberystwyth Town Women power on in the cups

Monday 21st November 2022 12:30 pm
Emily Thomas during the cup win against Tregaron Turfs Aberystwyth Town Women 9 Tregaron Turfs 0 Central Wales FA Ladies Challenge Cup, 171122
Emily Thomas during the cup win against Tregaron Turfs (Steve Williams )

It was job done in the cups this week for Aberystwyth Town Women - through to the next round in two competitions.

The Seasiders handed out a thrashing to Tregaron Turfs at Park Avenue on Thursday, winning 9-0 to make it through to the second round of the Central Wales FA Ladies Challenge Cup thanks to goals from Libby Isaac (3), Gwenllian Jones (3), Emily Thomas, Tania Wylde and Amy Jenkins.

And then on Sunday they edged a much closer encounter, travelling to Cardiff Wanderers and coming from a goal down to win 3-1, with goals from Jenkins, Sian Evans and Isaac taking them through to the Adran Trophy quarter-finals.

“We are delighted to get through in both the cups,” said vice-captain Rebecca Mathias. “Our goal was to have our names in the hat for the next round in both of them.

“Neither game was particularly pretty but we got the results we needed.”

Manager Gav Allen congratulated his team on a fine week - but reminded them it’s not going to get any easier as they return to Genero Adran Premier action.

“The next couple of weeks are going to be vital. We look forward to a nice week ahead of Pontypridd United on Sunday - we all know that there’s a possibility we’ll be fourth after that, and that’s the goal.”

