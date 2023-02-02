When were you happiest?
When Amy scored the opener versus Wrexham in the Adran Trophy quarter-final.
What is your greatest fear?
Thunderstorms
What is your earliest memory?
My dad taking me to football sessions for toddlers.
Name your two favourite-ever footballers (one male, one female).
Lionel Messi and Mary Earps.
Which living person do you most admire, and why?
My mum because she motivates me to keep going when things get tough.
What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?
Playing on horrible pitches and wearing the wrong studs.
Where would you like to live?
Manchester
What makes you unhappy?
Conceding.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
'Sound, lad' (Yorkshire thing). And I’m sure you’ll hear the rest on the pitch!
Cat or dog?
Dog.
To whom would you most like to say sorry?
There’s two, Em Thom for not playing the ball to her feet from goal kicks [View Emily's Q&A] and Big Dog Becs for having to save my bacon at least twice vs Cardiff Wanderers.
Who is your best friend in football?
Em Thom: again forced friendship from Wales camps but she loves me really.
If you could go back in time, where would you go?
Grassroots football when I was younger.
Tell us a secret.
No secret with the girls, but I can't cook.