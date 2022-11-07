Aberystwyth Town Women return home in style against Abergavenny
Subscribe newsletter
It was home sweet home for Aberystwyth Town Women, who returned to Park Avenue after four matches on the road and did it in style, beating bottom-of-the-table Abergavenny 4-1.
With assistant Mathew Jones in charge on the touchline in place of suspended manager Gav Allen, goals from Shauna Chambers, Gwenllian Jones (2) and Libby Isaac got the Seasiders an important three points.
Chambers and Emily Thomas were dominant on the right side throughout the first half, and it was that combination that made the breakthrough just before the half-hour mark - a Thomas cross to the stooping head of Chambers.
Thomas got her second assist of the afternoon by flicking on to Jones to send home on 52 minutes - a bit of consolation after the teenager had struck the inside of the far post with an effort just 30 seconds before.
Abergavenny made it interesting three minutes later when they clawed a goal back through Alana Murphy.
Then Isaac scored the best goal of the afternoon with a superb finish from Thomas’s third assist of the day.
And Jones got her second seven minutes from time, sliding it home from substitute Amy Jenkins’s ball in.
Jenkins enjoyed a nine-minute cameo at the end, hitting the woodwork and going close with two more efforts for the home side - who may well have gone it at the end thinking they should have doubled their goal tally.
“Scoring goals is something we’ve struggled with in recent weeks, so to score four today is massive for us,” said captain Kelly Thomas. “I think we deserved them as well. We worked hard as a unit from front to back. Everybody was fantastic today and really showed they wanted the win, which was vitally needed.”
She added: “It’s nice to be back at Park Avenue - the fans, the mascots, their families, the university students, it was awesome.
“Everyone really got behind us and we’re hoping for more of the same next Sunday.”
Aber’s next match is against Barry Town United Women at Park Avenue on Sunday, 13 November, kick-off 2pm.
Carrie Dunn
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |