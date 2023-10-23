Two unfortunate goals conceded ended Aberystwyth Town Women’s unbeaten start to the season at the hands of Wrexham at Park Avenue on Sunday.
Aberystwyth Town Women 1 Wrexham Women 2, Genero Adran Premier League
In front of a sizeable crowd - as well as the TV cameras for the documentary Welcome to Wrexham - captain Amy Jenkins put the hosts ahead within the opening six minutes.
But defensive slip-ups cost the Seasiders, with Rosie Hughes and Rebecca Pritchard capitalising and leaving Wrexham in front at the break - a lead they maintained throughout the second half.
Manager Gavin Allen was disappointed but not disheartened. “We’ve got a young side and they’ll learn,” he said afterwards.
“What’s important now is how we respond. We’ve had a great start to the season and we will now look to bounce straight back.”
They have the chance to get back on track at Park Avenue next Sunday when they host Swansea City (kick-off 2pm, admission £5 adults, concessions free).