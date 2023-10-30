Aberystwyth Town Women lost a second consecutive home game on Sunday as they fell 0-4 to a physical, dominant Swansea City side.
Aberystwyth Town 0 Swansea City 4, Genero Adran Premier
Goals from Katy Hosford (2), Jessica Williams and Monet Legall gave the visitors a deserved win.
A goal-line clearance from centre-half Libby Isaac and some good saves from keeper Margot Farnes prevented the scoreline from being even more emphatic.
Captain Amy Jenkins, Lily Moralee-Hughes and Niamh Duggan all had chances to put the Seasiders on the scoresheet, but were off-target.
“We were second-best today but I’m sure the girls learnt a lot playing against a team as physical and as vocal as Swansea City,” said manager Gavin Allen afterwards.
Aberystwyth Town Women are next in action on Sunday, 5 November as they travel to TNS (2pm).