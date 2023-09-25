A scintillating display from Aberystwyth Town Women got them a goalless draw away to champions Cardiff City - and maintained their unbeaten start to the season.
Cardiff City 0 Aberystwyth Town Women 0, Genero Adran Premier League
Plus it was a second clean sheet in a row for the back line, including new goalkeeper Margot Farnes (pictured).
“I’m buzzing,” said the 18-year-old afterwards. “I really enjoyed it, and I’m super happy to take a point off Cardiff and even happier to keep a clean sheet.”
Player of the match was centre-half Libby Isaac, who was praised for her commitment and energy throughout.
“It’s a fantastic result,” said manager Gavin Allen. “Defensively, we made it as difficult as we could. I couldn’t have asked from any more from the players. It was phenomenal.”