Aberystwyth Town Women are seeking new volunteer committee members to help run the club.
They are looking for people with experience in admin, finance, fundraising, marketing, communications, education, football coaching and girls’ football.
Regular meetings are held via Microsoft Teams so you don’t necessarily have to be in the town to join the committee.
They are also seeking new matchday volunteers to ensure that everything goes smoothly.
They need people who are able to staff the gate, sell merchandise and raffle tickets, welcome guests, media, and groups of mascots, steward vehicles driving into the stadium footprint and be on hand for the group of matchday sponsors.
They would not be expected to be on hand for every home game – one or two a season would be a big help.