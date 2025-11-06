Aberystwyth Town Women 1 Swansea City 2
Genero Adran Premier League
ABERYSTWYTH Town Women produced a disciplined and determined display at Park Avenue on Sunday, pushing an in-form Swansea City side all the way in a narrow 2–1 defeat that still offered plenty of encouragement for the Seasiders.
Swansea arrived in Ceredigion having scored 16 goals in their previous two fixtures, but Aber entered the match well-prepared, having spent the week focusing on organisation, defensive shape, and collective resilience. That work showed from the outset, with Town restricting the visitors to limited chances and competing confidently in midfield.
The game’s opener came in unfortunate circumstances. A Swansea corner, carried awkwardly by strong swirling winds, caused confusion in the six-yard box and ended up in the Aber net, giving the visitors an early lead despite the home side’s composed defensive performance.
The match remained tight and cagey, with few clear chances for either team. Aber came out with increased intent after the break and were rewarded for their positivity. From a well-delivered corner, Lalita Egan reacted quickest to a loose ball, guiding home her first senior goal in green and black to bring Town level.
With momentum turning their way, Aber looked well capable of taking something from the contest. Swansea’s winner, however, came from a moment of individual quality and a helpful gust of wind, a long-range strike from Chloe Chivers that swung and dipped from distance to find the corner.
Aber faced a late challenge when they were reduced to ten players following Imi Scourfield’s second yellow card, shown for two separate challenges across the match. After the final whistle, Lily Moralee-Hughes also received a red card, meaning both players will be unavailable for the next Genero Adran Premier fixture against Barry Town. Despite this, the team showed strong togetherness in the closing stages, working tirelessly to stay competitive and limit Swansea’s opportunities.
Although the result went Swansea’s way, Aberystwyth Town Women can take pride in a hardworking, organised showing that contained one of the league’s most potent attacks and highlighted the progress being made on the training ground.
