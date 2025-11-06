Aber faced a late challenge when they were reduced to ten players following Imi Scourfield’s second yellow card, shown for two separate challenges across the match. After the final whistle, Lily Moralee-Hughes also received a red card, meaning both players will be unavailable for the next Genero Adran Premier fixture against Barry Town. Despite this, the team showed strong togetherness in the closing stages, working tirelessly to stay competitive and limit Swansea’s opportunities.