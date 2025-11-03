Trethomas Bluebirds 2 Aberystwyth Town 3
JD Cymru South
THE Black and Greens earned a fourth win in their last five league games with a 3–2 victory away to Trethomas Bluebirds, following a positive performance.
Town started on the front foot, and Dylan Downs struck early on — assisted by Jonathan Evans — with a low, arrow-like effort from the edge of the box that wrong-footed Elliot James in goal.
Trethomas’ Brandon Griffiths had a goal ruled out for offside, before Ethan O’Toole fed Tyrone Ofori down the left, whose shot hit the side netting.
Norton Ferreira headed over for the hosts, and the influential Downs sent in a free kick for Sam Paddock to head just over the bar.
Richie Ricketts’ low cross narrowly evaded Evans, and Aber’s encouraging start continued as Rackeem Reid’s goal-bound effort was parried away by James.
Ofori then had a goal disallowed for offside before bringing another save from the home keeper.
Evans flashed a volley wide, and Zach McKenzie was next to test James with a driven effort.
Trethomas continued to play progressive football, with Jay Thomas curling wide, but Aber were well worth their half-time lead.
Evans fired over twice after the break, before O’Toole did superbly to win possession and drive through midfield, finding Ben Davies to his left — and the former Bow Street man finished expertly with his left foot to make it 2–0.
With the visitors moving the ball confidently, a third goal looked likely, but instead a left-wing cross found Jay Thomas, who smashed home off the crossbar to pull one back for Trethomas just before the hour.
O’Toole made a great challenge to prevent another home chance, before McKenzie blasted over at the back post. Soon after, a ball over the top found Williams in space, and he levelled the match.
The visitors continued to press: Reid fired wide, and at the other end Reece Thompson saved well from Williams’ header.
Substitute Kane Auld saw a looping header saved, then Reid laid the ball back to McKenzie down the right, and his low effort to the near post bamboozled James and crept over the line for a huge goal for Aber.
The visitors’ excellent travelling support roared them on as Evans’ cross from the left just evaded Reid. In a lively injury time spell, substitute Star Mayemba saw a left-footed effort saved, Aber defended bravely, Thomas curled wide for Trethomas, and Davies almost produced a spectacular finish with an audacious lofted attempt from the halfway line — brilliantly tipped over by James.
The Seasiders’ excellent league record since early September should give them plenty of confidence ahead of a tough home test next Saturday against Trefelin (2.30pm).
