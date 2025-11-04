TREGARON Turfs eased into the second round of the MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup with a comprehensive 5-0 win at Cae Baker against Penrhyncoch Reserves on Saturday.
The Turfs bounced back from the disappointing 6-1 CWFA Senior Cup defeat at Llandrindod Wells last time out, with a second half super show.
The first half lacked any real action with defences coming out on top and clear-cut chances at a premium.
Turfs stepped it up after the break and took complete control with Caleb Rees scoring his first and second goals for the club with two headers from corners.
Ryan Davies furthered the damage with a 12-minute hat-trick to take the game away from the Roosters.
Turfs remained solid throughout to preserve the clean sheet with impressive debuts for Iago Evans and Geth Thomas to add gloss to a very good performance.
Ffostrasol overcome tricky test against Aberystwyth Development
Ffostrasol were far from the best but they showed their class at the right times to come through a tricky test against Aberystwyth Development at Park Avenue.
Keane Moore opened the visitors’ account on 12 minutes but the Seasiders drew level through George Budge on the hour mark.
16-year-old Moore restored Ffos’ lead seven minutes later before 17-year-old substitute Adam Dirda sealed their progress in the closing stages.
Llanidloes beat Rhayader in nine-goal thriller
Llanidloes beat Rhayader by the odd goal in nine in a KVM Park thriller.
The visitors took the lead through Ollie Leadbetter after just four minutes.
Llani responded with a Kai Evans equaliser on the quarter hour mark but Rhayader rallied again with strikes by Rhys Thomas and Cameron Mills.
The hosts roared back with Steffan Marshman reducing the deficit before the break and took the lead with a couple of early second half goals by Evans and Dafydd Carruthers.
Rhayader’s hopes were dented when Thomas Price saw red on 67 minutes and they were dealt a further low when Aaron Macken made it 5-3 with 15 minutes to go.
Lance Jones pulled one back on 87 minutes but it was game over when Oscar Davies was sent off in stoppage time.
Other result: Forden 8 Bishops Castle 7; Dyffryn Banw 4 Kerry Reserves 1.
